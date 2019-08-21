New Delhi: As the Yamuna continued to swell, it is expected that it will touch a maximum height of 207.08 meters (above the danger mark of 205.33 metres) by Wednesday afternoon between 1 to 5 PM. As the danger of floods lurks, people living near the floodplains have been evacuated.

The water level at Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) has reached 206.60 meters, ANI reported.

The Delhi government had yesterday put all its agencies on high alert as river Yamuna continued to flow above the warning mark, increasing the possibility of floods in Delhi.

On Monday morning, the river was flowing at 205.94 meters, which is 0.61 meters above the danger mark.

It must be noted here that in 2013 floods, the water level touched the 207.32 meters, crossing the danger mark.

According to officials, Tuesday and Wednesday would be crucial for Delhi as the water level is expected to be at dangerous levels in these two days.

The risk of floods in Delhi has also increased due to the release of over 8 lakh cusecs of water from Haryana’s Hathini Kund Barrage on Sunday. This release of water, in turn, has only contributed to the rise in water level at which the river is flowing in and around Delhi.

Sunday’s water release was the highest ever recorded water release from the Hathini Kund Barrage.

Amid rising water level in the Yamuna, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had chaired an emergency meeting on Monday. After the meet, he said that the water released from the Barrage could reach Delhi in ‘full force’ by Wednesday and that an alert had been issued for the same.