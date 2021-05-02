Puducherry Assembly Election LIVE: Counting of votes for Yanam Vidhan Sabha seat in Puducherry begins at 8 am. While initial trends are likely to be out by 10 am, final results for Yanam elections will be declared in the evening. Yanam went to polls on April 6. In 2016, Malladi Krishna Rao of Congress won the Yanam seat by defeating Tirikoty Bairava Swamy of AINRC. Also Read - Puducherry Election Result 2021 LIVE STREAMING: When And Where to WATCH Counting of Votes

In 2021 Yanam elections, Sunkara Karthik of BSP is contesting against former CM and AINRC chief N Rangaswamy. Also Read - Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Will NDA Get A Clear Majority? Counting Begins at 8 am

The winner for Yanam assembly constituency will be announced today. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on who’s leading, who’s trailing, and who will defeat whom to bag the Yanam seat. Also Read - Assembly Election 2021 Results: How To Check Results of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry Polls on ECI Website And App | Step-by-Step Guide Here

Yanam Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates:

7.00 am: Counting of votes to begin shortly