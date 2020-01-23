New Delhi: A strong critic of the Central government, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha on Thursday called the Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act ‘unconstitutional’ and said Union government must withdraw it.

While saying this, the former Union minister also demanded a judicial probe into the violent incidents that broke out in many parts of the country against the CAA.

“The government is trying to divert public attention but such diversion will not last long. It is temporary. The government should withdraw the CAA as it is unconstitutional,” he said.

He also stated that the Centre must address other issues such as unemployment and the economy. “There are a number of problems and issues in the country which includes the issues of farmers, youth and unemployment. There is an atmosphere of unrest and the government should fulfil its constitutional duty without doing any discrimination on the basis of caste and religion,” he added.

As per updates, he is also planning to extend his support to a rally which scheduled to be organised on Friday against the CAA, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register (NPR).

Echoing the similar sentiment, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the NDA-led Central government of orchestrating divisive politics in the country over the CAA.

“The government of the day is dividing communities and this poses a threat to the unity of the country. We will have to think how we can keep such ideology away (from power),” Pawar said.