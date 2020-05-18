New Delhi: At a time when thousands of migrant workers are walking on their foot to their native places in the wake of the lockdown, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha on Monday sat on a dharna at the Rajghat and demanded that the armed forces help migrant workers reach their homes. Also Read - UP Government to Send 12,000 Buses to Take Stranded Migrants Back to Home States: Reports

“Our simple demand is that the responsibility should be given to the armed forces and paramilitary forces that they should, with all resources at their command and with whatever civilian resources they can commandeer, send these migrant workers to their homes with dignity,” Sinha said. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Adityanath Allows Congress to Run 1,000 Buses to Ferry Migrant Workers

Joined by AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Dilip Pandey, Sinha demanded proper arrangements for the stranded migrant workers back to their home states at this time of corona crisis.

A strong critic of the Modi-led Central government, Sinha said civilian authorities, be it central or state dispensations, have failed migrant workers who have been compelled to walk on roads, with some even dying on the way.

I have started a dharna today from 11 AM at Rajghat, Delhi to demand the deployment of armed forces and para military forces to take the migrant workers home with dignity, instead of beating them up and leaving them to die on the road. Need your support. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) May 18, 2020

He further added that he will continue his dharma until his demands are met by the Central government.

On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the central government just cares about the rich and it has left the poor to fend for themselves.

“The government has no strategy because it has no will to help the migrants. The BJP is an anti-poor government. You can call people from abroad but not help the migrants walking on the streets. The ongoing crisis has proved that” he said.

Moreover, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said that the government should show some sensitivity towards the migrants. “The government has the capacity to run 20,000 trains daily and ferry 2.3 crore, people, daily across the country. It should use this capacity to help people,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)