New Delhi: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik is on a hunger strike in Delhi's Tihar jail, reported news agency PTI quoting officials on Saturday. While jail officials refused to comment on the reason behind Malik's hunger strike, sources said he alleged that he was not getting a fair trial. Malik started his hunger strike on Friday morning, a senior jail official was quoted as saying.

Serving sentence in 2017 terror funding case

The chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) was convicted in a terror funding case by a Delhi court in May and is serving varying jail terms, all running concurrently. Malik has been kept in a separate cell in jail number seven under heavy security. He was arrested in early 2019 in connection with the 2017 terror funding case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar also went on hunger strike

Earlier, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, also lodged in the high-security Tihar jail, went on a hunger strike for 17 days demanding additional meetings with his wife, who is lodged in jail number six.

(With inputs from PTI)