New Delhi: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was convicted in a terror funding case a few days ago, was awarded life imprisonment under sections 121 (waging war against India) of the IPC and section 17 (raising funds for terror act) of UAPA by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court. The court has also imposed a fine of over Rs 10 lakh on the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader. “Two life imprisonments have been given to Yasin Malik, besides that 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in 10 offences and Rs 10 lakh penalty, all the punishments will run concurrently”, news agency ANI quoted Advocate Umesh Sharma as saying.Also Read - Yasin Malik's Wife Wants Pakistan To Cut Diplomatic Ties With India

Earlier in the day, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had sought the death penalty for Malik during the hearing. On May 19, Special Judge Praveen Singh convicted Malik and directed the NIA to assess Malik’s financial situation to determine the amount of fine that could be imposed on the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader. The court had also directed Malik to file an affidavit disclosing all sources of his income and assets.

2017 Terror Funding Case: All You Need to Know

In 2017, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had registered a case of terror funding against various separatist leaders and named Yasin Malik and four others in a charge sheet filed in 2019. The agency charged them with receiving funds from Pakistan to carry out terrorist activities and stone-pelting during the Kashmir unrest, especially in 2010 and 2016.

In March 2022, a Delhi court reviewed the evidence and ordered the framing of charges against Malik and others under the stringent UAPA and Indian Penal Code. The judge observed there was prima facie evidence that the accused were direct recipients of terror funds, mainly from Pakistan, with which they shared goals. The court saw a criminal conspiracy for organising large-scale protests, resulting in violence and arson on a massive scale.

The court found sufficient evidence against Malik under sections 38 and 39 of UAPA (association with a terrorist organisation and inviting support for the terrorist organisation) with regard to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Timeline of Terror Cases Against Yasin Malik

October 1999: Indian Authorities arrested Yasin Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA)

March 26, 2002: Yasin Malik was arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act and was detained for almost a year.

May 2007: Yasin Malik and his party JKLF launched a campaign known as Safar-i-Azadi (Journey of Freedom) and visited about 3,500 towns and villages of Kashmir promoting an anti-Indian stance.

February 2013: Yasin Malik shared the dais with banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed at a protest site in Islamabad.

2017: National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case of terror funding against various separatist leaders, and named Yasin Malik and four others in a charge sheet filed in 2019.

February 2019: Malik’s house was raided wherein documents and electronic items were seized.

April 2019: NIA arrested JKLF chief Yasin Malik in connection with a case related to the funding of terror and separatist groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

March 2020: Yasin Malik and six accomplices were charged under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA), the Arms Act 1959 and Ranbir Penal Code for the attack on 40 Indian Air Force personnel in Rawalpora, Srinagar on January 25, 1990.