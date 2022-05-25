New Delhi: Yasin Malik, one of the most hardcore Kashmiri separatist leaders, former militant, and Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), has been sentenced to life in a terror funding case, and would be lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.Also Read - Why Yasin Malik Awarded Life Imprisonment And Not Death Penalty In Terror Funding Case | Explained

In fact, within minutes of the court's ruling, the Tihar Jail officials started preparations to accommodate the high-profile prisoner as the topmost authorities got together for a meeting to decide on the security aspect, monitor his movements, and keep a watchful eye on him.

"The jail authorities have decided to keep the terror convict under maximum security," informed the Tihar Jail sources.

Yasin Malik has been staying alone in a ward in Jail No. 7 of the Tihar Prison, but now that the sentence has been pronounced, the jail authorities said Yasin Malik will be watched closely with CCTVs, said the sources.

However, it has not been decided whether he would be shifted to another ward or jail, they said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), had sought a death sentence on Yasin Malik, who had accepted all the charges against him. The court had earlier said Yasin Malik set up an elaborate structure and mechanism across the world to raise funds for carrying out terrorist and other unlawful activities in Jammu and Kashmir in the name of “freedom struggle”.

Yasin Malik was awarded life imprisonment under sections 121 (waging war against India) of the IPC and section 17 (raising funds for terror act) of UAPA by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court. The court has also imposed a fine of over Rs 10 lakh on the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief.

“Two life imprisonments have been given to Yasin Malik, besides that 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in 10 offences and Rs 10 lakh penalty, all the punishments will run concurrently”, news agency ANI quoted Advocate Umesh Sharma as saying.

Earlier in the day, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had sought the death penalty for Malik during the hearing. On May 19, Special Judge Praveen Singh convicted Malik and directed the NIA to assess Malik’s financial situation to determine the amount of fine that could be imposed on the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader. The court had also directed Malik to file an affidavit disclosing all sources of his income and assets.