New Delhi: Yasin Malik is a Kashmiri separatist leader and a former militant who advocates the separation of Kashmir from both India and Pakistan. Yasin Malik was the Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) which originally spearheaded armed militancy in the Kashmir Valley.Also Read - Fourth COVID Wave In India Due To Cases Of Omicron BA.4, BA.5 Variants? Govt Panel Chief Reveals Details

Timeline and Top Facts of Yasin Malik and His Crimes

Yasin Malik renounced violence in 1994 and adopted peaceful methods to come to a settlement on the Kashmir conflict. Also Read - The Case Against Yasin Malik | A Timeline

October 1999: Indian Authorities arrested Yasin Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA) Also Read - Internet Suspended in J&K as Yasin Malik Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Terror Funding Case

March 26, 2002: Under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, Yasin Malik was arrested and was later detained for almost a year

May 2007: A campaign was launched by Yasin Malik and his party JKLF launched which was known as Safar-i-Azadi (Journey of Freedom).

January 12, 2016: In January 2016 Yasin Malik had written a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, opposing Gilgit-Baltistan’s merger with Pakistan.

2017: NIA registered a case of terror funding against various separatist leaders, and named Yasin Malik and four others in a charge sheet filed in 2019.

February 26, 2019: Yasin Malik’s house was searched and several electronic items and documents was seized.

April 10, 2019: Yasin Malik was arrested in connection with a case related to the funding of terror and separatist groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

May 19, 2022: He was convicted by the NIA Court on May 19.

In May 2022, Yasin Malik pleaded guilty and was convicted of criminal conspiracy, waging war against the state, fundraising for terrorism, acts of terrorism, and many other sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday sought death sentence for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who has been convicted in a terror funding case a few days ago.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on May 19 in Delhi convicted Yasin Malik in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley.

On May 10, Malik had pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Yasin Malik was arrested by the NIA in 2019 in connection with an overarching terror-funding case that it had opened in 2017.

The NIA in its FIR said Kashmiri separatists were receiving funds from Pakistan to foment trouble in the Valley through stone-pelting, burning down of schools, and organising strikes and protests.

He is said to have become a rebel after he witnessed an altercation between the army and taxi drivers in 1980.

He formed the Tala Party which formed a revolutionary front, printing and distributing political materials and causing disturbances.

Yasin Malik’s group was involved in attempting to disrupt the 1983 cricket match with West Indies at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, disturbing National Conference gatherings in Srinagar and protesting Maqbool Bhat’s execution. Yasin Malik was arrested and detained for four months.

Yasin Malik is said to have joined JKLF in the late eighties after returning from Pakistan with arms training.

In August 1990, Yasin Malik was captured in a wounded condition. He was imprisoned until May 1994. Hamid Sheikh was also captured in 1992 but released by the Border Security Force to counteract the pro-Pakistan guerrillas.

In 2009 Yasin Malik married Pakistani artist Mushaal Hussein Mullick. They became parents to a girl named Raziyah Sultana in March 2012.

In March 2020, Yasin Malik and six accomplices were charged under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA), the Arms Act 1959, and Ranbir Penal Code for the attack on 40 Indian Air Force personnel in Rawalpora, Srinagar on 25 January 1990. During the attack four IAF personnel died.

On 10 May 2022, Malik pled guilty of the charges framed against him. Malik chose not to have a lawyer represent him and was appearing for himself. The court appointed an amicus curiae to explain the charges to Malik and make him understand the consequences. Malik confirmed to the amicus that he did not want to contest the charges and that he was ready to face whatever was in store for him.

The NIA investigation report says: “Yasin Malik has been involved in more than 65 criminal cases. Most of them are of murder, attempt to murder, rioting and sedition. Yasin Malik was involved in abducting of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed in 1989, and also involved in killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in the early part of 1990s.”

The NIA is pursuing a death sentence for the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief. His defence team seeks to have his sentence commuted to life in prison.