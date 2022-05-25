New Delhi: Yasin Malik’s fate will be decided today (Wednesday) as a court in Delhi will soon issue verdict on the terror funding case against him where the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had demanded death penalty for the Kashmiri separatist leader. Ahead of Yasin Malik’s verdict which will be announced by the Delhi court, protests have erupted in Srinagar. The NIA had demanded death penalty for Yasin Malik who had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), in a terror funding case. The NIA told Special Judge Praveen Singh in an in-chamber proceedings that Yasin Malik was responsible for the Kashmiri exodus. On the point of sentence, Yasin Malik had reportedly submitted that he would not “beg” for mercy, and that court could decide at its discretion. The amicus curiae appointed by the court to assist Yasin Malik, sought minimum punishment, i.E., life imprisonment in the matter. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on Yasin Malik’s court hearing and verdict which will shortly be issued by a court in Delhi.Also Read - Internet Services Suspended in Jammu and Kashmir Ahead of Yasin Malik's Hearing in Delhi Court

Yasin Malik Verdict LIVE Updates: Top developments

Yasin Malik Verdict LIVE: Internet suspended in Srinagar | The internet has been suspended in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar as protests erupted ahead of Delhi court's verdict on Yasin Malik.

Protests have erupted across Srinagar ahead of court's verdict on Yasin Malik

Yasin Malik in court: "I was arrested within 30 minutes of Burhan Wani's encounter. Atal Bihari Vajpayee allotted me a passport and India allowed me to make a statement because I was not a criminal," Yasin Malik had said in court during the hearing today, according to a report by NDTV.

Yasin Malik, meanwhile, said that if Indian Intelligence can prove that he had been involved in any terrorist activity or violence in 28 years, then he would retire from politics, and will also accept the hanging. The judge, however, said that since he has already been convicted, there was no point in arguing on the facts of the case and that he was already given the opportunity.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its order and is likely to pronounce it later in the day. The court had on May 19 convicted Malik and had directed the NIA authorities to assess his financial situation to determine the amount of fine likely to be imposed.

Yasin Malik had on May 10 told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him that included sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

The court had, meanwhile, formally framed the charges against Kashmiri separatist leaders including Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, and Naval Kishore Kapoor. The charge sheet was also filed against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, who have been declared proclaimed offenders (PO) in the case.

The lawyer who attended the court proceeding said, in the courtroom, “Yasin Malik said that if I have been involved in any terrorist activity or violence in 28 years, if Indian Intelligence proves this, then I will also retire from politics. I will accept the hanging. With seven Prime Ministers, I have worked.”

On the demand by NIA for the death penalty to the separatist leader, he said, “I will not beg for anything. The case is before this court and I left on the court to decide it.”