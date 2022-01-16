New Delhi: Yati Narsinghanand, one of the religious leaders who addressed an event called ‘Dharam Sansad’ in Haridwar where hate speeches were made against a particular community, was arrested for reportedly making “derogatory comments” against women, police said. A notice was issued against Yati Narsinghanand in connection to the hate speech row and he “will be remanded” in that case too, police said.Also Read - Religious Leader Yati Narsinghanand Arrested For Haridwar 'Dharm Sansad' Hate Speeches

“Yati Narsinghanand has been arrested for derogatory comments against women, not the Haridwar hate speech case right now. He has been issued a notice in that case so far,” a police official was quoted as saying by according to a report by NDTV.

“He will be remanded for the hate speech case too, the procedure is on. We will include the hate speech case details also in the remand application,” the police official said.

Last week, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said charge sheets have been filed in all the three FIRs registered against Dasna Devi temple priest Swami Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the women of a particular community.

A purported video clip of the priest circulating on social media showed him sitting inside the premises of the temple and making obnoxious comments on the relationship of the women of the particular community with the people of another religion.

The NCW held a hearing in the matter on Tuesday in which Uttar Pradesh DGP, ADG Meerut and SSP Ghaziabad were present in the hearing.

“The officials informed Chairperson Rekha Sharma that charge sheet has been filed in all the 3 FIRs against Yati Narsinghanand and the matter is now before a court of law,” the NCW tweeted.

The priest was booked by police following a direction from NCW chairperson Sharma in August last year. Sharma had asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to lodge an FIR and arrest the priest.