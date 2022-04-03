New Delhi: Infamous for making communal statements, Yati Narsinghanand, the head priest of Dasna temple located in Ghaziabad, on Sunday said that “50 per cent of Hindus will convert” in 20 years if a Muslim became the prime minister of India. “This will be the future of the Hindus. If you want to avoid this future, then become a man and take up arms,” Narsinghanand could be seen saying in a video being widely circulated on social media. India.com could, however, not independently check the authenticity of the video.Also Read - Noida Man Arrested For Selling Same Flat to Different Buyers in Rs 1,000 Crore Fraud

"Go home right now and produce kids if you can. And prepare them to fight."

This part of Yati Narsinghanand's speech at today's Hindu Mahapanchayat is demeaning for Hindu women. He thinks of them as kids producing machines. Earlier, he was arrested for anti-women comments also. pic.twitter.com/am9JS12HhK — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) April 3, 2022

Narsinghanand was addressing a 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' at Burari grounds in the national capital. The Delhi administration had not granted permission for the gathering, reported news agency PTI. The Mahapanchayat was organised by the same group which had earlier held similar controversial events in Haridwar and at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, where anti-Muslim slogans were raised. Several other Hindu supremacist leaders also attended the event. Narsinghanand is currently on bail in connection with the Haridwar hate speech case.

‘We will have a Muslim PM soon’

“Only in 2029 or in 2034 or in 2039 a Muslim will become the prime minister. Once a Muslim will become the PM, 50 per cent Hindus will convert, 40 per cent will be killed and the remaining 10 per cent will either live in refugee camps or in other countries in the next 20 years,” said Narsinghanand. “This will be the future of the Hindus. If you want to avoid this future, then become a man and take up arms, Narsinghanand is seen saying in a video of the Mahapanchayat which is being circulated on social media.

Journalists allege manhandling at event

Meanwhile, a few Delhi based journalists, who had gone to cover the event, were allegedly manhandled and detained. Police, however, denied the claim that they were detained. Sharing a tweet by one of the journalists who alleged that two young Muslim men from the media were assaulted by a Hindu mob at the Mahapanchayat and were also taken into custody, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani took to Twitter to say nobody was detained.

“Some of the reporters, willingly, on their own free will, to evade the crowd which was getting agitated by their presence, sat in PCR Van stationed at the venue and opted to proceed to Police Station for security reasons. No one was detained. Due police protection was provided,” she stated in the tweet. “For spreading misinformation, due necessary action shall be initiated against such persons,” she tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)