New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the 50,000-strong crowd of the Indian-Americans to give a standing ovation to Indian parliamentarians for abrogating Article 370 at the Howdy, Modi event at Houston.

“Article 370 had deprived people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh of development. Terrorist and separatist elements were misusing the situation. Now after abrogation, people there have got equal rights.”

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi: Article 370 had deprived people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh of development. Terrorist and separatist elements were misusing the situation. Now after abrogation, people there have got equal rights. pic.twitter.com/mNa2d7kJkK — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

“Both houses of our parliament discussed the move for hours, and it was telecast live across the world. Even though we don’t have a majority in the upper house, both the houses cleared the decision with a two-thirds majority,” he said, adding, “I request you to give a standing ovation to the parliamentarians of India.”

The crowd readily obliged chanting “Modi, Modi”.

Elaborating the challenges that India faces, Modi said that the country is actually fighting the mindset of people that nothing can change.

“Ye jo mushqilon ka ambaar hai, wahi to mere hoslon ki minaar hai,” he said.

Restrictions were imposed across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcate the state into two Union territories. The restrictions were lifted in phases from many parts of the valley as the situation improved with the passage of time.

US President Donald Trump, who also addressed the Indian diaspora, vowed to protect innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism and said border security is vital to both America and India as he emphasised on bolstering further the Indo-US security relationship.

“India and the US also understand that to keep our community safe, we must protect our borders. Border security is vital to the United States. Border Security is vital to India. And we understand that,” Trump said as Prime Minister Modi was seen clapping.