New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday tweeted a video to raise alarm over the gross lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh – since the video shows a woman complainant being harassed by police officers inside the station.

Tweeting a message in Hindi, Priyanka asked, “A girl goes to the cops with a complaint of molestation and this is how she is treated. On one side crime against women in UP is rising and on the other this is how the police acts on complaints. The first step to get women justice, is to listen to them.” (छेड़खानी की रिपोर्ट लिखवाने गई लड़की के साथ थाने में इस तरह का व्यवहार हो रहा है। एक तरफ उत्तर प्रदेश में महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध कम नहीं हो रहे, दूसरी तरफ कानून के रखवालों का ये बर्ताव। महिलाओं को न्याय दिलाने की पहली सीढ़ी है उनकी बात सुनना।)

छेड़खानी की रिपोर्ट लिखवाने गई लड़की के साथ थाने में इस तरह का व्यवहार हो रहा है। एक तरफ उत्तर प्रदेश में महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध कम नहीं हो रहे, दूसरी तरफ कानून के रखवालों का ये बर्ताव। महिलाओं को न्याय दिलाने की पहली सीढ़ी है उनकी बात सुनना। Video credits @benarasiyaa pic.twitter.com/J0FdqBR2Tt — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 25, 2019

In the video, the complainant can be clearly heard repeatedly giving name of molestors, and narrating the incident in detail. But the officer-in-charge is instead asking making insinuations on her character.

He can be heard asking,”Why are you wearing these bangles and chain around the neck, six rings?” What do you get out of it? This shows who are you…” He also said, “After work… you don’t come home directly…”

The policeman in the video has reportedly been sent to the district line.