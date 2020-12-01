New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Tuesday joined Shiv Sena, in the presence of party president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Also Read - Centre Treating Protesting Farmers Like 'Terrorists': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Hits Out at Ruling NDA

Matondkar had last year resigned from the Congress party, a key ally of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

She had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North constituency and resigned from the party in September last year citing inaction on the part of "key functionaries of Mumbai Congress".