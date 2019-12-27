New Delhi: Tropical countries like India are prone to variations in weather patterns especially due to a change in the global temperature. Thus, it is no surprise that the states across India have borne the brunt of natural calamities in 2019 in terms of loss of lives and properties.

From heat waves and droughts to heavy downpour, floods and cyclones, the country has experienced the severity of weather patterns this year. However, every spell of natural calamity has also taught us valuable lessons in terms of adopting precautionary measures in response to environmental changes.

Here are some of the top natural calamities that ravaged India in the year 2019:

Cyclone Fani:

In May 2019, cyclone Fani hit as many as 1.48 crore people in Odisha. “1.48 crore people have been affected in 155 blocks. Almost 5.8 lakh houses have been damaged,” stated the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority Spokesperson Sangram Mohapatra, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the latest reports stated that the cyclone had uprooted 1.56 lakh new electric poles in the state. Thereafter, the state government had launched relief work in Bhubaneswar and directed the authorities concerned to begin relief distribution in the affected districts as well. Cyclone Fani had hit the water supply, power supply, filling stations, banking service and health services and brought life to a standstill in the coastal region of the state.

Kerala Floods:

In August 2019, over 1,000 people were marooned in Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district. The floods have devastated the settlement in Meppadi’s Puthumala village, which mostly comprises tea estate workers. Thereafter, nearly 10,000 people were sent to various relief camps in Wayanad alone. On August 9, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority stated that 22,165 people have been evacuated to safety and lodged in 315 camps across the state.

Except for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram and the neighbouring Kollam, the dowpour had affected the rest of the 12 districts in Kerala. The traffic on the Kannur-Kozhikode national highway and Kottayam-Kumili route was also badly hit due to the rainfall. According to a report, 58 people were killed in Malappuram district, 17 in Kozhikode and 12 in Wayanad due to rain-related accidents.

Monsoon fury in Karnataka:

In August, the rain fury had claimed the lives of nine people while nearly 43,000 people were evacuated from the flood-hit and rain-affected areas of Karnataka, stated authorities. The worst-hit district in the state was Belagavi, where six persons had lost their lives, while 40,180 people were evacuated.

Meanwhile, nearly 17,000 people were taken to relief camp shelters. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa camped in Belagavi while supervising the relief and rescue operations. He visited the rain-affected Shivajinagar and Gandhinagar areas of Belagavi. As per the latest reports, two persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttara Kannada district, from where 3,088 people were evacuated, and one died in Shivamogga.

Bihar Floods:

In July 2019, Bihar witnessed a grim flood situation with affecting over 88.4 lakh people from 13 districts. By the end of the month, the death toll increased to around 130, stated a report.

The Disaster Management Department had then warned that the five rivers of Bihar were flowing above the danger level due to rains in the catchment areas bordering Nepal. Taking stock of the situation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas.

Speaking to news agency ANI, senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had voiced concern on the ravaging effects of floods in Bihar, and asked the Centre to disburse Rs 10,000 crore for relief and rehabilitation work.