Year Ender 2020: The year 2020 began in the midst of one of the biggest and most violent unrest the country has seen in decades – the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA protest – after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government enacted the contentious law in December 2019. However, the agitation fizzled off when the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak led to the most stringent lockdown. Also Read - Punjab Farm Labourer Cycles 370 Kms for 2 Days to Join Protests at Singhu Border

With India’s economy already witnessing a downturn, the black swan event of a pandemic pushed the global economy to its worst slowdown since the recession of 1929, leaving thousands of people unemployed. Just when the public activities started resuming, a series of reforms caused another round of turmoil. Also Read - Indian Vaccine Covaxin Draws Global Attention: ICMR

Let’s take a closer look at 10 of the most striking events in reforms, protests and scandals that shaped 2020 in India:

1. CAA Protest Also Read - Pakistan Among Countries Funnelling Dirty Money to UK: Report

It all started with the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act, linked with the contentious NRC (National Register of Citizens), by the Government of India on December 12 last year. By January 2020, the focus shifted mainly to Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh where a group of women were joined by thousands others to protest against CAA.

The amended citizenship law seeks to grant citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi refugees who have come to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

2. Northeast Delhi Riots

The CAA protests turned into a violent political turmoil in February between pro- and anti-CAA groups after a group of locals led a protest march of their own against the blocking of the road under the Jaffrabad metro station. Interestingly, the violence coincided with the maiden state visit to India by US President Donald Trump.

While at least 53 people died and hundreds of others were left injured in communal riots of Delhi, an extravagant ‘Namaste Trump’ event outshined the widespread destruction that left schools and shops charred.

3. Coronavirus

Starting with China facing its worst health emergency situation, the novel coronavirus escalated and led to a worldwide outbreak shutting down entire countries for weeks and months. The viral infection was first detected in Wuhan late December last year. Later in February, the WHO then declared it a global health emergency.

Till date, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 1.73 million across the globe. The United States continues to lead the hierarchy of worst-hit countries, followed by India. Meanwhile, a new strain of the virus in the United Kingdom has created panic again, while the world awaits a successful vaccination.

4. Migrant crisis

The coronavirus outbreak in India reached an uncontrollable limit in March, forcing PM Modi to declare a sudden stringent lockdown, shutting all offices, transportation and public spaces, leading to a massive surge in unemployment. With no place to work or stay and no means to travel, an exodus of migrant workers resorted to walking towards their hometowns in far away states with children and heavy luggage on their backs, in hope of some luck with hitch-hiking.

Many migrant workers died on their long way home but the government has no clear data on the same.

5. Economic recession

2020 was a year of crisis and with India’s economy already heading for doom, it hit rock bottom when the coronavirus pandemic reached its peak. The uncalled ‘recession’ forced the government to reopen industries, production houses and government offices in order to lift the fallen financial state.

However, during this revival period, the Modi government used the opportunity to implement wide-ranging reforms, even as some of them caused further crises.

6. India-China Face-off

Tensions between India and China soured in April-May following the Galwan Valley clashes in Eastern Ladakh that left 20 soldiers on the Indian side dead. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) also suffered a huge number of casualties but decided to keep it confidential. Several rounds of military talks have taken place since to de-escalate face-off at the high-altitude friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), but all in vain.

The Indian government then decided to retaliate by starting what is called a ‘digital strike’ against China, imposing strict tariffs and banning apps that risk “national security” from the country’s webspace.

7. Schools, Students and Competitive Exams

COVID-19 outbreak caused huge panic among students, teachers and all other stakeholders regarding the conduct of online classes like regular schools as we entered a pandemic. Even though the Union Government reduced syllabus for the COVID batch, teachers and students feared that scrapping some key chapters from the curriculum could affect the current batch’s preparation for competitive exams.

Now that the pandemic is expected to spill over to 2021, at least for some time, students continue to raise concerns regarding the upcoming board exams and competitive entrance tests.

8. Grand Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Months after the Supreme Court gave its verdict for the construction Ram Mandir on that ‘that belongs to Ram Lalla’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August this year returned to the holy city of Ayodhya after 29 years to participate in the lofty ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ or groundbreaking ceremony of the temple.

Interestingly, the grand ceremony took place on August 5, on the first anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir’s land reform and its bifurcation into UTs.

9. Roshni Land Scam of Jammu & Kashmir

Just before the year ended, the CBI last month registered a case in Roshni land scam, the Rs 25,000-crore fraud based on law by the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir government to regularise the unauthorised occupation of the government land.

In November 2001, the J&K government passed the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (vesting of ownership rights to the occupants) Act or Roshni Act. It was enacted in March 2002 with two amendments in 2005 and 2007. However, in March 2014, the CAG discovered that the law was being used by several powerful people as a tool for land grab.

10. Farmers’ protest

Finally, as 2020 comes to an end, thousands of farmers have been relentlessly protesting the Centre’s farm laws in the cold winters of Delhi, demanding the Centre to “legalise” MSP . While the agitating farmer unions are mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, thousands of farmers are joining the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest from other states as well.

The three contentious laws are – The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.