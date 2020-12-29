New Delhi: 2020 has been a tough year for India, not only because of the pandemic, riots-like situation in Delhi, border standoff amongst other things, but also because of the high-voltage political drama witnessed in various states of the country, that threatened to crumble the ruling dispensation amid the worsening coronavirus situation and collapsing health infrastructure. Let’s take a walk down the memory lane and look at what transpired over the year in the political circle that kept the leaders on their toes. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Gives Nod Ordinance on Freedom of Religion Bill

The political crisis engulfed Madhya Pradesh after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and a prominent face of the Congress, resigned from the party and joined hands with the ruling BJP in March this year. Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation from 22 party MLAs loyal to him.

The speaker later accepted the resignation of 22 MLAs, reducing the strength of the Congress to 92 in the 230-member assembly. Before the resignations, Congress had 114 seats.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath later announced his resignation during a press briefing, thus, ending his 15-month-old governance in the state. BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan later assumed the post of Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Maharashtra

Earlier this year, speculations were rife that BJP was launching an ‘Operation Lotus’ in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly following Shiv Sena’s big blow in the 2019 state assembly elections when it parted ways with the BJP and formed state government with NCP & Congress. ‘Operation Lotus’ refers to the alleged attempts by the BJP to engineer defections from other parties.

To make the matter worse, Maharashtra was the worst-hit from the Coronavirus pandemic, and the opposition BJP didn’t leave any opportunity to attack the Uddhav-led Maharashtra government for failing to contain the virus spread.

Soon after, reports of inner turmoil within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance emerged. The reports came in the backdrop of statements by some BJP leaders that the ruling dispensation comprising the Sena, the NCP and the Congress might not last long owing to contrasting view points of the member parties.

Later, senior NCP leader and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had to clear the air. He declared that the wall was unbreakable, underlining the unity of the ruling constituents. “Some people are talking about when the wall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi will develop cracks. But that wall is unbreakable due to the strongly cemented bonds (among the three parties).”

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched a veiled attack on the BJP, saying that some people were indulging in politics during the natural calamity, sending out a warning that the MVA alliance will stand tall against all odds.

Bihar

Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections 2020, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) announced that it will not fight the upcoming polls with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), but will go solo. LJP Chief Chirag Paswan launched repeated attacks on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, announcing that his party would fight JD(U) candidates in the elections. However, it maintained that it will not contest against candidates of the saffron party.

The LJP’s decision had thrown open new possibilities in the Bihar polls as it was expected that the party may end up damaging the JD(U)’s prospects on several seats. The opposition alliance of the RJD, Congress and the Left was perceived to receive a boost with the development.

Rajasthan

The fresh political crisis in Rajasthan erupted almost four months after the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh headed by Kamal Nath was toppled with Jyoritaditya Scindia switching sides to the BJP, along with his supporters.

Sachin Pilot, upset since being denied the chief minister’s POST in 2018, staged a rebellion in July this year. Including him, 19 Congress MLAs stayed away from legislative party meetings, defying the chief minister and the party. Pilot was later sacked as the deputy chief minister and the president of the Congress state unit after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Gehlot lodged his loyalists at hotels till the time the party leadership in Delhi intervened and Pilot gave up the revolt. The CM won a trust vote in the assembly.

But even getting Governor Kalraj Mishra to summon the assembly session for the vote of confidence involved high theatrics, with loyalist Congress MLAs at one point occupying the lawns of the Raj Bhawan for about five hours.

Gehlot accused the BJP of engineering the month-long crisis but he minced no words when speaking about Pilot. He described the rebel leader as “nikamma”, a derogatory Hindi word meaning “useless.”

But for now, the Gehlot-Pilot truce holds. When questioned recently by reporters, the CM said, “Forget and forgive.”