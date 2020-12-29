Mask up, Shutter down: this is how one would define the year 2020. Who would have ever thought that using sanitizer, wearing mark, maintaining social distancing would become new normal and inviting friends over for weekend parties a distant dream. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir: VHP To Start Construction Fund Collection Drive From January 15

With many of us still working from home as the year draws to a close, and resilient housing and stock markets defying an otherwise struggling economy, the unprecedented changes caused by the pandemic promise to impact every section of society for years to come.

However, amid all these difficulties, the Coronavirus pandemic had also given us a chance to spend some quality time with our family. It was during COVID lockdown that the water of river Ganga was found fit enough for drinking purposes after a decade. With limited vehicular movement and closed factories, thanks to the coronavirus-led lockdown, air pollution levels dropped significantly in many parts of the world. India, where the highest number of deaths is due to air pollution, also got a breath of fresh air, quite literally.

In this article, we have listed some of the stories that grabbed maximum attention in 2020:

Donald Trump’s Visit To India: U.S. President Donald Trump was in India on February 24-25 on a state visit, his first such visit to the country. The visit assumed significance given the fact that Trump was making this trip in an election year. Besides wife Melania, he was accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.

Delhi Riots That Shook The Entire Nation: Clashes between of pro- and anti-CAA protesters in Jafrabad on February 23 night which later culminated into communal violence and spread across northeast Delhi over the next four days. Forty-two people, including a policeman and an IB personnel, lost their lives, while hundreds were injured and shops and houses burnt or destroyed.

Justice Finally Served: Nirbhaya’s Rapists Hanged: All four death-row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case were executed at 5.30 on March 20. The Supreme Court dismissed their final petition in a hearing, bringing the curtains down on a 7-year-old case that had left the nation in shock. In a bid to stave off the final fate, the convicts had petitioned the Delhi High Court, where their lawyer cited coronavirus, among other things, for lack of proper documents and hurriedly filed an appeal.

Unrest In LAC: On the morning of June 16, unconfirmed reports started pouring in about a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. Soon after, statements by the Indian Army and the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that such a face-off did take place in the early hours of June 16 but neither the Indian Army nor the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) fired a single bullet.

Amphan Cyclone: Super Cyclonic Storm Amphan was a powerful and catastrophic tropical cyclone that caused widespread damage in Eastern India, specifically West Bengal, and in Bangladesh in May 2020. It was the strongest tropical cyclone to strike the Ganges Delta since Side of the 2007 season and the first super cyclonic storm to have formed in the Bay of Bengal since the 1999 Odisha cyclone.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP’s mandir movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the event at the site where a large number of devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born. The guest list, including religious leaders who formed part of the movement that started in the 1980s, was restricted to 175 in view of the COVID-19 crisis.