Year Ender 2023: 5 Most Gruesome Crime Stories That Will Send Shivers Down The Spine

New Delhi: Killing someone is a horrific crime and it is equally terrifying if you have to encounter such a situation. Some murders are more gruesome and disturbing than others, especially when they involve serial killers, torture, mutilation, or cannibalism. The year 2023 was one such year with horrific tragedies, bizarre plots and twists that people will remember in the years to come. In this article, let’s revisit some of these chilling murder cases, remembering the victims and the impact they left on our collective memory. Be warned: this can upsetting.

Trigger Warning: This article contains descriptions of brutal crimes that may be disturbing for a section of readers.

Khanjhawala murder case:

Early on January 1, five men in a grey Maruti Suzuki Baleno hit 20-year-old Anjali Kumari, who was riding a scooter along with a friend in Sultanpuri. The impact entangled her body to the underside of the car, which then drove on for at least two hours, dragging her body for at least 14km before it dislodged in a mangled state and was found by local residents in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala.

Anjali was dragged despite the knowledge of the accused during the wee hours of January 1. Delhi Police’s chargesheet invoked murder charges against four accused, namely Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj Mittal and Mithun, who were seated in the offending vehicle at the time of the accident and dragged the victim.

Nikki Yadav Murder Or Delhi Fridge Murder:

On the intervening night of 9 and 10 February, 25-year-old Haryan woman Nikki Yadav was killed by her live-in partner Sahil, 24, in his car, after which he kept her body in a fridge at a dhaba in Mitraon village on the outskirts of Delhi. The same day, he got married to another woman.

On 13 February, Gehlot was arrested by Delhi Police. Special CP (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav had claimed that the accused “strangulated the victim with the help of a data cable of his mobile phone… The accused and the deceased were in a relationship for the past few years.”

Nikki was strangled to death allegedly by her live-in partner after she came to know of his impending marriage with another woman, police said.

Mumbai Mira Road Murder

A 32-year-old woman was murdered by her live-in partner, who then chopped her body into pieces in their apartment. The grisly murder at a residential society in Mira Road near Mumbai bears an eerie similarity to the murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala last year. Manoj Sane cut her body into dozens of pieces and kept them in three buckets and vessels in his kitchen. He also boiled and minced some of the pieces and dumped them secretly.

The arrest was made after Naya Nagar Police station received a call from the residents of the building in Geeta Nagar Phase 7 on Mira Road, who complained of a foul smell emanating from the couple’s flat. The police team then reached the sport, broke open the door, and found the decomposed body parts of Saraswati. According to the police, the woman was murdered a few days ago and the accused was living with her decomposed body.

Police found three buckets inside the kitchen of the flat, which had chopped body parts and blood inside them. Police also suspect that the accused might have fed the woman’s body parts to stray dogs to evade arrest.

Atiq Ahmed Murder

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot by three men near a medical college in Prayagraj on Saturday night (April 15). The shooting was caught on camera as mediapersons had been following the duo. The attack took place while they were being taken for a court-mandated check-up. Atiq Ahmed was shot dead just a day after his son, Asad Ahmed, was killed in an encounter in Jhansi. They were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case.

BJP leader Sana Khan Murder Case

The Minority Wing Chief of BJP’s Maharashtra unit, Sana Khan, who has been missing for months, was murdered by her husband, Amit alias Pappu Sahu. According to the police, Sana and Amit were married and they had been having a long-standing dispute over money.

Sana had gone to Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur from Nagpur to meet Amit and was about to return home within two days but she didn’t come back. Amit was involved in a liquor smuggling business and ran a roadside eatery near Jabalpur. There had been ongoing disputes between Sana and Pappu regarding financial transactions.

During interrogation, Amit admitted to the murder of Sana Khan. The accused stated that he had beaten Sana in his own house, leading to her death. He then disposed of her body by throwing it in the Hiran River, approximately 45 kilometers away from Jabalpur.

