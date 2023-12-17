Year Ender 2023: 7 Bizarre Gen-Z Slangs Used In 2023

Social media has become even more popular this year and the new generation aka 'Gen-Z' has coined several bizarre terms to use for some basic things. Take a look at the 10 most bizarre gen-z slangs used in 2023.

New Delhi: The year is about to come to an end and there are a lot of new things that the people have learnt or picked up, especially from the different social media platforms. A lot of youngsters, known as ‘Gen-Z’, have coined some new terms to describe and define basic things we use in our everyday life. These ‘Gen-Z Slangs’ have caused quite a stir on social media and a lot of people from the other ages do not understand these slangs. What are the 10 most bizarre Gen-Z slangs used in 2023, take a look..

What Does Gen-Z Slang ‘Cap’ Mean?

Cap in general is something you wear over your head or someone with which you can cover a container; we also use cap as the ‘upper limit’ for something. But for Gen-Z, ‘Cap’ means to lie or make claims that are false. It is usually used as part of the phrase ‘no cap’ which means ‘no lie’.

What Does Gen-Z Slang ‘Salty’ Mean?

Salty is usually used to describe the taste of something or when someone is not very pleasant in terms of behaviour. The Gen-Z uses ‘salty’ in place of the word ‘jealous’.

What Does Gen-Z Slang ‘Boujee’ Mean?

‘Boujee’ is a shortened version of the French word bourgeoisie and is used to refer to something high-class, fancy or expensive. It describes a person’s lavish lifestyle and/or expensive tastes.

What Does Gen-Z Slang ‘Drip’ Mean?

‘Drip’ is for someone’s stylish outfit or their ‘on-point fashion’. It refers to having a trendy sense of fashion and which is also very unique. This word has been in the urban dictionary for quite some time now.

What Does Gen-Z Slang ‘Delulu’ Mean?

According to USA Today, The slang “delulu” often describes a person being delusional about something or someone they are a fan of, such as an actor or musician. Within online spaces, using “delulu” to describe someone means they have unrealistic ideas about their interest. This word is used in a phrase ‘Delulu is the only Solulu’ which means that Delusion is the only Solution.

What Does Gen-Z Slang ‘Finna’ Mean?

‘Finna’ is actually a a shortened term which is used for saying “I’m going to.” The slang refers to trying to do something or preparing to do something; the term comes from the phrase “fixing to.”

What Does Gen-Z Slang ‘Cheugy’ Mean?

This is an American term and is described as the opposite of ‘trendy’. Something that is cheugy is not at all trendy.

