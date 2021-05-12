New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast about a low-pressure area which is forming over the Arabian Sea and it may intensify into a cyclone over the next 5 days. The IMD also stated that the low-pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Arabian Sea around May 14 and likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea around May 16, and continue to move north-northwestwards. Also Read - Wet Spell Likely Over Several Parts of Country From April 26-30: IMD

Named as Cyclone Tauktae, if it reaches the Indian coast, it will be India's first cyclonic storm of this year 2021, which may disrupt life at a time when the country is battling a surging second wave of Covid-19. The name 'Tauktae' has been given by Myanmar.

As per the forecast of the IMD, areas like Lakshadweep, the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra are likely to be impacted.

However, the reports suggest there is also the possibility of the storm changing its course towards Kutch and South Pakistan. If it does, then coastal Gujarat will be hit by the cyclone on May 17 or 18.

The IMD further added that it will have a better picture in a day or two on the entire course and the likely formation.

“There is a lot of variation among models. Some models are showing it’s likely to cross the Oman coast, some indicate south Pakistan which would also mean parts of Gujarat will be affected,” said Sunitha Devi, in charge, cyclones at India Meteorological Department, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The IMD said that under the impact of the cyclone, light to moderate rainfall at most places over Lakshadweep with heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 13 and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely on May 14.