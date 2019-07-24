Bengaluru: While BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa had been asking the JDS-Congress alliance to step down, when their government has actually collapsed, the saffron party doesn’t seem in a hurry to stake the claim for forming the government.

Yeddyurappa, who is most likely to take over as the state’s next Chief Minister, reportedly said he was waiting for “blessings” from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said a leading portal.

It said that the BJP MLAs, who were initially to meet at 11 AM on Wednesday, hadn’t done so by evening. It is at the meeting that the chief ministerial candidate is selected as the leader of the legislature party. The report said Yeddyurappa hadn’t even met the Governor to stake claim to form the government.

“I came here to take the blessings of senior leaders of the Sangh Parivar. I’m waiting for instructions from Delhi, at any point of time we will call for Legislature Party and then head to the Raj Bhavan,” the report quoted Yeddyurappa as telling reporters outside the RSS office in Bengaluru.

Reports also suggest that Yeddyurappa could fly to Delhi for discussions with BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah, and the party’s working president JP Nadda.

It’s only a matter of time for the BJP as the party managed to get 105 votes during the trust vote against the HD Kumaraswamy government while the coalition could manage only 99 votes.

The BJP is also expecting the support of the lone BSP legislator who was expelled by Mayawati after he defied her orders to support the government during Tuesday’s trust vote.

Sixteen legislators of the coalition had resigned earlier this month, and two Independent members supporting the government had switched sides, bringing down the government.