Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will finally get to expand his Cabinet on Tuesday, well over 20 days after being sworn-in for his fourth term on July 26. Since then, however, Yediyurappa had been ‘single-handedly’ running the state, having been the only minister of his ‘cabinet’ to have taken the oath.

The Chief Minister has proposed names of 17 MLAs to be inducted as ministers. These include, among others, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, former Karnataka Home Minister R Ashoka, senior state BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, former state Health Minister B Sreeramulu and Independent MLA H Nagesh, who was one of the ministers and MLAs to have recently quit the Congress-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) coalition government in the state, triggering its fall.

Governor Vajubhai Vala will administer the oath of office at the Raj Bhavan between 10:30 AM-11:30 AM. Speaking to reporters on Monday, the Chief Minister said that a cabinet meeting will be held after the oath-taking ceremony.

The development takes place after Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday gave his nod to Yediyurappa to go ahead with the cabinet expansion.

Yediyurappa became Chief Minister for the fourth time after the fall of the then-coalition government of Congress-JDS under HD Kumaraswamy, who failed to prove majority in the state Assembly on July 23. Yediyurappa passed floor test of his own on July 29 and since then had been running the state alone.

BJP emerged the single-largest party in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, ahead of the ruling Congress, which came second. However, after days of drama, Congress joined hands with the JDS to form the government with the latter’s Kumaraswamy becoming Chief Minister for the second time.