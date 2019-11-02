New Delhi: Upping its ante against Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa and BJP national president Amit Shah for ‘engineering’ the mutiny by rebel MLAs in July, the Congress on Saturday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding the dismissal of the Yediyurappa government as well as that of Amit Shah from the Union Cabinet.

A massive row erupted earlier today after a video emerged on social media of Yediyurappa accepting that the MLAs’ defection was engineered by Shah, who is also the Union Home Minister.

In the memorandum, which it submitted to the President through Governor Vajubhai Vala, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) stated that Yeddiyurappa and Shah engineered the defection of 15 Congress-JD(S) MLAs and brought down the state’s coalition government and demanded that the two be dismissed in the ‘interest of democracy’. The KPCC also attached a pen drive of the video, which was shot at a BJP meeting on October 27.

Addressing media after submitting the memorandum, Siddaramaiah said, “We met the Governor and submitted memorandum. You also know and media has played the clip on air, Yediyurappa in core committee meeting had said that the defection was done on instructions of Amit Shah.He monitored all MLAs who were in Mumbai. It’s unconstitutional.”

The former Karnataka Chief Minister added, “One is CM and one is Union Home Minister. Both tried to topple the constitution. It’s a clear murder of democracy. We met the Governor and requested him to dismiss the Karnataka govt, bring this to the notice of President Kovind and also take appropriate action against Amit Shah.”

Earlier, responding to Siddaramaiah’s accusations of ‘murdering the democracy,’ Yediyurappa said that being an opposition leader, Siddaramaiah did not what he was speaking and asked why Amit Shah should resign. He further accused the Congress leader of trying to take advantage of the situation.

The rebellion of the Congress-JD(S) MLAs, who were later disqualified, led to the fall of the state’s coalition government. They challenged their disqualification in the Supreme Court, which will give its judgment in the case on November 4.

The bypolls to the vacant Assembly constituencies are scheduled to take place on December 5.