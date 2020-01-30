New Delhi: An unidentified man was videographed as walking and brandishing a gun in Jamia area on Thursday as he was shouting Yeh Lo Azadi. The man was later detained after he allegedly opened fire in which a student was injured. The attacker allegedly shouted Kisko chahiye azadi (who wants azadi)? Yeh Lo Azadi (Here, it is).

According to reports, he has identified himself as Ram Bhakt Gopal. The police are yet to confirm his claim. The student who was shot at has been identified as Shadaab and was seen being taken away, as he walked with his hands in blood. He has been taken to AIIMS.

#WATCH A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/rAeLl6iLd4 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

The incident took place when the people, including students of Jamia Millia Islamia, were marching towards Rajghat to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Two days ago, a gun-wielding man entered the Shaheen Bagh protest area, though later he said that he didn’t wield the gun. “I always carry a gun wherever I go. I don’t know who took it out from my pocket,” the man had said.

Delhi: Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) organises march against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) & National Register of Citizens (NRC), from Jamia to Raj Ghat. pic.twitter.com/BkSv0mt9Vr — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

Jamia Millia University has been the eye of the storm since December when a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 turned into a clash between the students and the police on December 15. On Thursday, three students of Jamia were summoned by Delhi Police.