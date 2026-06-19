‘Yeh toh sirf trailer hai, Picture abhi baaki hai’: Eknath Shinde hints at more sena UBT defections

Eknath Shinde reiterated Shiv Sena’s focus on Marathi identity, lauded the party’s MPs and MLAs, highlighted welfare schemes, and hinted at significant political developments ahead in Maharashtra.

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Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde gave a statement in connection to the Shiv Sena (UBT) defections. File image/PTI

Amid reports that six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs may switch to his camp, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that this was just a “trailer” and the full “film” is still to come.

Speaking to party workers on the Shiv Sena’s 60th foundation day, Eknath Shinde took a veiled swipe at Uddhav Thackeray, saying there should be introspection on why people are leaving his side.

None of the six dissident MPs were present at the rally held here. Without naming Thackeray, Shinde said a wolf doesn’t become a tiger by covering itself with a tiger’s hide. Shinde also asserted that the Mahayuti will win all 17 seats in the legislative council polls, voting for which took place on Thursday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) is in the throes of a crisis as six out of its nine Lok Sabha members — Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar — are likely to join the Shinde-led Sena.

These lawmakers did not attend the Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting convened on Thursday, confirming their breach with Thackeray’s leadership. This is the second major rebellion that the Thackeray-led party has faced in the last four years.

The undivided Shiv Sena, founded by Bal Thackeray, split in June 2022 after Shinde and the majority of party MLAs rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray. The faction led by Shinde then joined hands with the BJP to form a government. The party name and poll symbol ‘bow and arrow’ were allotted to the Shinde-led faction.

Uddhav Thackeray says he will quit chief position

Amid a rebellion by six Lok Sabha MPs of his party, an emotional Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he had not lost his resolve despite challenges and attacks, but was ready to quit his post if the party didn’t have faith and trust in him.

In his first comments on the impending split in his party for the second time in four years, Thackeray said he has been leading the outfit for over a decade and given the persistent attacks on him, he was ready to quit the top Shiv Sena (UBT) post.

The former Maharashtra CM was addressing a gathering organised to mark the 60th foundation day of the Shiv Sena in Mumbai. “I would be happy if someone from the party ranks becomes the next Shiv Sena president, but I will not let it pass on in the hands of thieves,” an emotional Thackeray told his supporters.