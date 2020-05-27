New Delhi: The Indian government on Wednesday extended the ban on 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and restricted it to 2G network only. Internet connectivity with Mac-binding to continue till 17th June or until further orders, the authorities said. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed as Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants

Mobile internet was completely suspended earlier in May during the Handwara encounter that was launched in search of two terrorists affiliated to Hizbul Mujahideen.

Last month, the J&K administration sought dismissal of a plea in the Supreme Court seeking restoration of 4G services, insisting that high-speed internet will enable the spread of fake news/rumours and transfer of heavy data files (audio/video files) will become prevalent and may be utilised by terror outfits for incitement as also in planning attacks.

It informed the top court that 2G internet is sufficient to download e-learning apps and to browse video lectures as it contended that the right to access the internet is not a fundamental right and the right to carry on any trade or business through the medium of the internet can be curtailed if found necessary.

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed one of the longest internet shutdown and extremely patchy services since the erstwhile state was divided into two Union Territories, after revoking Article 370.