Krishnagiri (TN): In yet another selfie death, four members of a family, including three women accidentally fell into the Pambaru Dam at Marampatti in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri.

The tragic incident happened when a newly married couple Prabhu and Niveditha, and their relatives Kanitha, Sneha, Uvarani and Santhosh were posing for a selfie on Saturday. All of them, except Prabhu, slipped and fell into the water.

Prabhu, who was taking the picture, jumped into the water and saved Uvarani, while the rest of them got drowned. The police has recovered the bodies and sent them to post-mortem. A case was registered and the investigation is on.

In a similar incident, an Indian student died after falling from cliffs in Ireland while clicking a ‘selfie’. In 2018, a global study was conducted which showed that the quest for extreme selfies has killed 259 people between 2011 and 2017. And India leads the list with 159 deaths in the period covered by the study.