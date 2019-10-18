New Delhi: In yet another incident of snatching, unidentified miscreants allegedly snatched the mobile phone of a 51-year-old senior Air Force official on Thursday morning in New Delhi’s Connaught Place.

As per the police, the incident happened at 6 am in the morning when the official was cycling at Connaught Place. Just then, two unidentified motorcycle-borne people, snatched his pouch which contained a One Plus 6 mobile phone and Rs 200.

The miscreants then sped off using the radial road, the police said. A case has been registered under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC and police are analysing CCTV footage to nab the accused, a senior police officer said.

A spate of such incidents has been reported from around Delhi in recent weeks.

In a similar incident on Wednesday, a 32-year-old journalist working with a leading english daily newspaper was allegedly robbed of his mobile phone by an unidentified man in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar.

Prior to this, two unidentified bike-borne miscreants snatched the purse of PM Narendra Modi’s niece in North Delhi’s Civil Lines. The robbery happened in the broad-daylight when Damayanti Ben Modi, was getting down from an auto-rickshaw outside the gates of Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in Civil Lines. According to her, Rs 56,000 cash, two mobile phones and some important documents in the purse were snatched by the robbers. Following her complaint, the duo was arrested using CCTV footage. After the incident, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari blamed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the rise in crimes in the city.

About 4,762 cases of snatching have taken place in Delhi so far in 2019, as per a recent report. Around 20 cases of snatchings take place every day in Delhi, the report said. There’s no exclusive law to deal with snatching. It’s treated as theft under Sections 379 and 356.