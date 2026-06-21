Yoga Day 2026: How June 21 became India’s most powerful soft power tool and global diplomatic asset | Explained

Yoga, when practised regularly, safely, and in ways that are appropriate to individual needs and abilities, is one such powerful choice.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the 12th International Day of Yoga at Kolkata’s iconic Red Road. The event was attended by West Bengal Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and other dignitaries. This year, the theme of the event is “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” underscoring its importance in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience, and active ageing, all of which contribute to a better quality of life.

Yoga Day celebrations are being held at nearly 2,500 locations across the world, with more than 210 Indian missions and posts taking part, reaffirming yoga’s role as a global movement for health, harmony and collective well-being. Since the United Nations General Assembly adopted India’s proposal in 2015 to mark June 21 as International Day of Yoga, the Prime Minister has led the celebrations from various locations, including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, Srinagar and Visakhapatnam.

On this International Day of Yoga, we are reminded that healthy ageing is shaped not only by the health systems we build, but also by the daily choices we make throughout our lives. Yoga, when practised regularly, safely, and in ways that are appropriate to individual needs and abilities, is one such powerful choice.

“Yoga for Healthy Ageing” is an invitation to every person, at every stage of life, to invest in their own health and vitality, and to carry that commitment into their families, communities, and societies. Over the years, Yoga Day has become one of India’s most successful global soft power initiatives. Its impact can be understood across diplomacy, culture, branding, and public perception:

Global Visibility of Indian Culture

Thanks to Yoga Day, it has turned yoga into a global cultural export, which is heavily associated with India. India’s cultural identity gets reinforced worldwide with high-octane public events in cities like New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney on June 21.

Diplomatic Tool for India

Experts are of the opinion that International Day of Yoga has also become a non-political diplomatic instrument, bringing together countries across ideological divides. Participation by world leaders, UN recognition, and embassy-led events have helped India build goodwill internationally.

India as a Wellness Leader

The Yoga Day celebration across the world has strengthened India’s image as the global hub of wellness, mindfulness, and holistic health, complementing its Ayurveda and traditional medicine diplomacy.

United Nations Recognition Boost

Proposed by India, the United Nations General Assembly, in 2014, with the support of a record 175 Member States, declared 21 June as the International Yoga Day. The date—the summer solstice—was chosen for its symbolic association with light, balance, and longevity.

Mass Participation & Global Branding

Mass yoga at Rajpath/Kartavya Path

Simultaneous yoga sessions across hundreds of countries have created a visual global brand of India-led unity and wellness.

Unlike hard diplomacy, Yoga Day influences individuals directly. Millions of practitioners globally now associate yoga with India’s heritage and philosophy, strengthening grassroots goodwill.

Tourism and Education Impact

In the last 12 years, International Yoga Day has played a pivotal role in boosting India’s wellness economy and cultural outreach. The rising global popularity of yoga has encouraged wellness tourism, attracting thousands of international visitors to destinations such as Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Mysuru. It has also raised the demand for yoga teacher training and certification programmes, creating new educational and employment opportunities. Beyond physical wellness, Yoga Day has sparked greater interest in India’s spiritual traditions, philosophy, and academic institutions, helping strengthen the country’s cultural influence and soft power across the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, while addressing nation, said “June 21 marks longest day on Earth, it has now become largest community celebration day because of yoga”. He said, “Yoga brings people together; I congratulate people of the world on this occasion. Yoga is not just physical exercise, not restricted to any age group; it is expression of human spirit.”