Yoga, Walk and Wait: Workers Narrate How They Survived inside Uttarkashi Tunnel For 17 Days

Some of the workers said they 'never lost hope'. A worker named Saba Ahmed from Bihar said that though they were stuck in the tunnel for days, they did not feel any fear or nervousness.

These evacuated workers, who are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, are now looking forward to meeting their anxious families.

Uttarkashi: After being stuck for nearly 17 days inside the collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi, the trapped workers were finally rescued on Tuesday evening by the efforts of multiple-agencies, including the Indian Army. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was monitoring the entire operation for the past 17 days, said the health of all the workers is ‘fine’.

A day after being rescued, the workers on Wednesday shared the experience of how they survived all these 17 days inside the tunnel.

“We were like brothers, we were together. We used to take a stroll in the tunnel after dinner. I used to tell them to do morning walks and yoga,” Ahmed said.

Vishal, another worker from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi said, “The initial few hours were difficult because we felt suffocated. But soon after, contact was made with people outside and everything slowly became normal”.

These evacuated workers, who are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, are now looking forward to meeting their anxious families.

One of the rescued labourers, Vishwajeet Kumar Verma from Jharkhand who operates a compressor machine said that he had full faith that he would be rescued and would see the outside world again.

“I am very happy and safe. All the other trapped labourers are also safe. Now, we are in the hospital. The debris had fallen at the beginning of the tunnel and I was on the other side. The road of about two and a half kilometers was empty. We used to roam around inside the tunnel to spend our time. There was a little fear in the beginning, but as we got food, water and talked to our families, our morale kept going higher and higher. We had full faith that very soon we would see the outside world,” Vishwajeet said.

A colleague of Vishwajeet, Subodh Kumar Verma said that the workers inside the tunnel were ‘determined’ to be evacuated.

“I am a resident of Jharkhand and run a concrete pump inside the tunnel. An atmosphere of fear was created among the labourers after a part of the tunnel suddenly collapsed. 18-24 hours passed in the shadow of fear and after that, when we started getting food and drink, we got some relief. The administration had also arranged for oxygen. We had full faith that the administration would take us out,” he said.

On November 12, a section of the tunnel between 205 and 260 metres from the Silkyara side collapsed. Workers who were beyond the 260-metre mark were trapped, with their exit blocked.

Of the 41 men, 15 are from Jharkhand, two are from Uttarakhand, five are from Bihar, three are from West Bengal, eight are from Uttar Pradesh, five are from Odisha, two are from Assam, and one is from Himachal Pradesh.

