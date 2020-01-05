New Delhi: Swaraj Party leader and activist Yogendra Yadav was manhandled outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus where a group of masked men launched an attack on the varsity students and teachers. (Follow LIVE Updates on JNU Violence)

“I was attacked by some goons and the Delhi Police did not anything to protect me. They just stood there watching what was happening,” said Yadav speaking to reporters outside the campus.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the Swaraj Party leader could be seen being dragged away from the campus gate and pushed down amid the chaotic crowd.

#WATCH Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav manhandled outside Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. #JNU pic.twitter.com/L9kB9W1IoR — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

Yadav alleged that he was being stopped from even speaking to the media on what has been happening inside. “It is beyond shocking,” he said further alleging that the police is not even stopping outsiders from entering the campus despite having information about all the gates.

Eyewitnesses at JNU claimed that some 50-odd masked goons entered the varsity premises around 6:30 PM, went room to room damaging hostel property and beating up students.

Notably, JNU Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh was seriously injured and bleeding as she was taken to AIIMS Hospital. “I was attacked by some goons and Delhi Police did not anything to protect me. They stood there watching what was happening,” Ghosh told reporters.

The JNUSU later tweeted from its official account alleging that she was “singled out and hit on her head by men who entered the university campus with the blessing of the guards, the administration and the police.”

While the JNUSU claimed the violence to be an act of the BJP youth wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the ABVP has alleged the reverse saying their members were targetted by Left students.

The latest scuffle broke out amid an ongoing standoff between the JNU students and the administration over a recent hike in hostel fees. The fee hike protests have been dominated by the Left-wing students.