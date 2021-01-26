Farm Union leader and Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav on Tuesday appealed to all protestors not to do anything that can tarnish the movement. “I appeal on behalf of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to all farmers not to pay attention to rumours, also appeal to them to return to their designated routes. Please don’t do any thing that tarnishes the farmers’ movement” said Yogendra Yadav, farm union leader. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: Delhi Police Names Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar and Other Prominent Leaders in FIRs

The Delhi police on Saturday granted permission to thousands of agitating farmers to enter the national capital, giving the tractor rally a go-ahead.

"Farmers will take out 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on January 26. Barricades will be opened and we will enter Delhi. We (farmers and Delhi Police) have reached an agreement on the route, final details are to be worked out tonight," Yogendra Yadav, Swaraj India founder told ANI earlier.

“We will take out a historical and peaceful parade and it will have no effect on the Republic Day parade or the security arrangements,” Yadav said.

Opening border points that have remained shut for two months now, Delhi police will allow farmers to enter Delhi from five entry points. “We have been allowed to cover 100 km distance on each route,” farmer leader Darshan Pal told Hindustan Times.