Yogi Adityanath alleges 1.27 crore Hindu voters missing from electoral rolls; Chief Electoral Officer responds

Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa satted the Election Department simply doesn’t collect data on voters’ religion or caste. It doesn’t put out any official analysis along those lines either, he further stated.

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Yogi Adityanath recently stated that the Hindus have been removed from the voter list. File image

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has flagged what he calls ‘missing Hindu voters’ on the state’s electoral rolls. In response, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said the Commission doesn’t track voters by religion or caste at all.

Earlier, in an interview, the Chief Minister had flagged what he described as discrepancies in the electoral rolls after the SIR exercise. His claim – about 1.27 crore Hindu voters who appear on the state’s panchayat election lists can’t be found in the Election Commission of India’s rolls.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh elections 2027: Nearly 1.9 million voters added in 7 months as draft voter list released, final list soon

He also cited figures of 66 lakh such voters, including 55 lakh Hindu beneficiaries of government welfare schemes and around 4.5 lakh voters aged 18 and 19, whose names were allegedly missing from the rolls.

The state government, the Chief Minister said, has handed the Election Commission a memorandum asking it to explain the discrepancies. He added that the poll body is an independent constitutional authority.

What did the Chief Electoral Officer say?

Responding to questions over Yogi Adityanath’s claim, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday clarified that the Election Department does not maintain any data on voters’ religion or caste, nor does it issue any official analysis based on such parameters.

According to the CEO, the voter database contains information such as a voter’s name, father’s or spouse’s name, age, house number, and gender. Details related to religion and caste are not included in the database.

He further explained that since electoral rolls are public documents, media organisations and independent analysts often conduct their own data analysis based on names and other available information. However, such analyses should not be considered official data or findings of the Election Department.

The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh came out on Tuesday, a step towards the 2027 Assembly elections. It lists 13.58 crore voters, including 6.20 crore women, Rinwa said. The roll has grown by more than 18 lakh voters during the Special Summary Revision (SSR) following April’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR), he said.

Addressing a press conference, Rinwa said the draft electoral roll under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027 contains 13,58,68,905 voters, comprising 7,38,58,510 men, 6,20,06,353 women and 4,042 third-gender voters. The draft list also includes 11,83,352 voters in the 18-19 age group, he said.

Also Read | UP elections 2027: Congress eyes 180 seats as seat-sharing talks with SP likely on November 17

“The claims and objections period will remain open from November 17 to December 16, during which eligible citizens can apply for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries in the electoral roll through Forms 6, 7 and 8, respectively,” Rinwa said.

The final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027, after the disposal of claims and objections by December 28, he added. Rinwa said the draft roll has registered a net increase of 18,84,113 voters compared to the final electoral roll published on April 10, 2026, following the SIR.

He clarified that the “electoral roll remains dynamic throughout the year” and that eligible citizens can apply for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries even after the publication of the final list following a revision exercise. To facilitate the process, special camps will be organised at all 1,73,730 polling stations across UP on November 21, 22, 28 and 29, from 10 am to 4 pm.