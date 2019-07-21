Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today visited Sonbhadra to meet the kin of the victims of firing incident and announced compensation for bereaved families.

Yogi Adityanath said that he has ordered to provide compensation of Rs. 18.5 lakh to the bereaved families of the deceased and Rs. 2.5 lakh to the injured, from CM Relief Fund under SC/ST provisions.

“Government has ordered to suspend police personnel responsible for negligence,” Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister, in the state Assembly on Friday, had said that 29 people have been arrested and four officials have been suspended in connection with the incident.

“Till now, 29 criminals have been arrested. A single barrel gun, three double-barrel guns and a rifle have been seized. Whoever is found responsible for this incident, strictest action will be taken against them,” he had said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today welcomed the decision of Yogi Adityanath to visit the victims’ kin and said that even if the government was late in understanding in its duties, its good that they have finally realised.

उप्र के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री के सोनभद्र जाने का मैं स्वागत करती हूँ। देर से ही सही, पीड़ितों के साथ खड़ा होना सरकार का फर्ज़ है। अपना फर्ज़ पहचानना अच्छा है। उम्भा को लम्बे समय से न्याय की प्रतीक्षा है। अपेक्षा है उम्भा के पीड़ितों को न्याय मिलेगा और उनकी 5 माँगो को माना जाएगा। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 21, 2019

Yesterday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family members of the victims, in Chunar, of the firing incident that claimed the lives of 10 people and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased from Congress party.