New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his remark on the Indian economy, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that the UP CM doesn’t have any knowledge of history.

“Yogi Adityanath once again proved that he has no knowledge about anything. He is just lucky to become the chief minister of one of the largest states of India,” Owaisi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Asaduddin Owaisi,AIMIM on Yogi Adityanath's statement,'India's GDP declined after Mughals': He has proved that he has no knowledge of anything, he should ask an expert. He's lucky to be CM of UP. My only point is what has BJP done in 6yrs?What about unemployment, layoff, 5%GDP? pic.twitter.com/mQdlenbOMG — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

The statement from the Muslim leader comes after Adityanath said during an event that in the time of the Mughals and Britishers the Indian economy had started going down.

While speaking at the inaugural session of the World Hindu Economic Forum-2019 in Mumbai on Friday, Adityanath said that before the Mughal era, India’s participation in world trade was more than a third, that is, about 36 per cent. “Then it reduced to 20 per cent by the time the British arrived in India,” he said.

He said at the time of independence, some economists had commented and described the low growth rate as the Hindu growth rate. “The British had increased India’s growth rate by just 4 per cent. But there have been many changes in India under the Modi government,” he said.

Saying that Adityanath was wrong in his remarks, Owaisi said India’s contribution to the world GDP rather was around 25 per cent during the Mughal era.

“History tells us, during the time of Mughals under the reign of Jahangir, India’s contribution to world GDP was 25 per cent. During Aurangzeb’s reign, India’s economy overtook China. A British economist Angus Maddison said this,” he told ANI.

Saying that all can understand Yogi Adityanath’s hatred for Muslims, he said no one can deny facts of history. “I would request the Uttar Pradesh government to focus on other issues and not the economy,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)