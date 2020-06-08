New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple as religious places across the country reopened after two months on Monday. The Chief Minister had reached Gorakhpur last night, to take stock of the situation at the local government hospitals. Also Read - When Watching Ramayana Goes Wrong! People Visit House of Local Councilor to Watch The Epic, Later Diagnosed With Corona

Earlier in the day, he arrived at the Gorakhnath Math and offered prayers for the first time in over two months. Notably, opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places is part of the Narendra Modi-led government three-phased plan to gradually restart economic activities and reverse the countrywide lockdown enforced since March 25.

Meanwhile, devotees across the country were seen reaching temples, churches, Eidgah Mosque and Gurdwaras across the country. Sanitizers were kept at the entrance and thermal screening of all devotees was done before they enter the temple.

“We all must follow social distancing norms and take precautionary measures like wearing masks and sanitizing our hands frequently”, a devotee at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), Amritsar said.

People offering prayers at Gurudwara Sisganj Sahib informed that they’re not allowed to enter without wearing masks. “They’re checking temperature of people at entry. Social distancing is being followed”, news agency ANI quoted a woman as saying.

Under unlock 1 guidelines, the ministry of home affairs has allowed the opening of religious places, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls from June 8. However, these relaxations will not be permitted in containment zones, designated by authorities in the states.