New Delhi: After an infant died due to being shuttled around from one wing to another in Maharana Pratap District Hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly on Wednesday, for which the Uttar Pradesh CM today ordered a suspension and an inquiry.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suspended Dr Kamlendra Swaroop Gupta of Maharana Pratap District Hospital in Bareilly over negligence of duty. Another doctor, Dr Alka Sharma was ordered departmental proceedings against for the same reason.

Both the doctors were Chief Medical Superintendents (CMS) of the men and women wings at the hospital.

In a statement released by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, it has been alleged that CMS of the men wing of the hospital, Dr Kamlemdra Swaroop Gupta denied admission of a child who was in a critical condition and sent her to the women’s wing of the hospital. Despite having enough doctors in the wing, the child was allegedly sent back to the women wing by Dr Alka Sharma.

Amidst the miscommunication among the hospital staff, the four-month-old infant succumbed to breathing difficulties.