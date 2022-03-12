New Delhi: Yogi Adityanath will reportedly meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday in Delhi. The swearing-in ceremony of the new government is Uttar Pradesh is likely to take place after Holi, which is on March 18, sources were quoted as saying in a Hindustan Times report.Also Read - Holi Comes Early For BJP in UP, CM Yogi Lauds PM Modi For Landslide Win. Full Victory Speech

On Friday, Yogi Adityanath met Governor Anandiben Patel and handed over his resignation as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh after BJP scripted historic win in the state Assembly election. Yogi Adityanath submitted his resigation as his term came to an end, paving the way for the process of installation of the new government.

The governor accepted Adityanath’s resignation and requested him to continue as the caretaker chief minister along with his cabinet till further arrangements are made, according to an official release issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Before going to the Raj Bhavan, Adityanath chaired the last meeting of his outgoing cabinet and thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh for extending their support to the BJP in the state assembly elections, an official spokesperson said.cHe also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and guidance, the spokesperson said.

During the meeting, the cabinet passed a resolution stressing that the people of the state have not only expressed confidence in the policies of the BJP but also paved the way for it to form the government once again by giving it a sweeping mandate, he said.

The BJP won 255 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Its allies Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party bagged 12 seats and six seats, respectively. The Samajwadi Party won 111 seats and its alliance partners Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal got six and eight seats, respectively. The Congress and the Jansatta Dal got two seats each and the Bahujan Samaj Party bagged one.

(With inputs from Agencies)