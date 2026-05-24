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Noida Power Crisis: Yogi government conducts review of electricity supply arrangements, seeks detailed information regarding...

Noida Power Crisis: Yogi government conducts review of electricity supply arrangements, seeks detailed information regarding…

Ashish Goyal directed the identification of areas where a sudden increase in load during night hours puts extra pressure on transformers and lines

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

New Delhi: Amid the rising complaints of power cuts across the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) and Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation, Dr Ashish Goyal on Saturday conducted a review of the electricity supply arrangements. He also sought detailed information regarding power supply. As per the statement released by the UP government, the UPPCL chairman reviewed the power supply situation with chief engineers of Noida, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Rampur, Mathura, Firozabad, Jhansi, Bareilly, Unnao, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Deoria and Kanpur (KESCO).

During the meeting, Goyal said, “People are badly affected by the severe heat and a smooth power supply is extremely important in such weather conditions.” He directed that all areas should receive electricity as per the fixed schedule and all officers and employees must remain alert in their respective areas.

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Here are some of the key details:

Ashish Goyal directed the identification of areas where a sudden increase in load during night hours puts extra pressure on transformers and lines

He ordered checking drives with vigilance teams in such places.

During the meeting, the UPPCL chairman also reviewed transformer damage, tripping and availability of materials.

Chief engineers informed that efforts are being made to ensure 18-hour power supply in rural areas and 24-hour supply in urban areas as per schedule.

Night duty has been assigned at all substations and senior officials are monitoring arrangements till late night.

Adequate manpower and materials are available for maintenance work.

Goyal instructed that normal shutdowns should be avoided during the heatwave and any issues like transformer damage, snapped wires or tripping should be resolved without delay.

Goyal also instructed officials to remain present in their respective work areas and maintain good public communication.

Ashish Goyal has directed the formation of WhatsApp groups involving public representatives, media persons, consumers and social workers so that important updates related to power supply can be shared regularly. Special vigilance should be maintained in areas facing frequent power disruptions.

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CM Yogi Adityanath to hold key meeting today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a high-level meeting with electricity department officials through video conferencing on Sunday morning. The chief minister is likely to review the current electricity situation in the state and assess measures to improve supply and address consumer grievances.

Following the CM’s directives, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) chairman held a review meeting and instructed officials to ensure 18 hours of electricity supply in rural areas and an uninterrupted 24-hour power supply in urban centres.

Officials were also directed to remain extra vigilant during the extreme summer conditions and launch inspection drives in areas witnessing sudden spikes in electricity load during night hours.

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