Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath on Sunday informed that action has been taken against District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police in the Sonbhadra firing incident.

“Action has been taken against Sonbhadra’s District Magistrate Ankit Agarwal and Superintendent of Police, Salman Taj Patil. They have been removed from their post with immediate effect and departmental action has been initiated against them,” said Adityanath.

Action has also been taken against eight gazetted and seven non-gazetted officers, said Adityanath.

“A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will also be formed in the case,” Adityanath added.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath had ordered to provide compensation of Rs. 18.5 lakh to the bereaved families of the deceased and Rs. 2.5 lakh to the injured, from CM Relief Fund under SC/ST provisions.

On July 19, the Chief Minister, in the state Assembly, had said that 29 people have been arrested and four officials have been suspended in connection with the incident.

“Till now, 29 criminals have been arrested. A single barrel gun, three double-barrel guns, and a rifle have been seized. Whoever is found responsible for this incident, strictest action will be taken against them,” he had said.