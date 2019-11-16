New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday summoned state minister Swati Singh after a video of her threatening a police officer to not file an FIR went viral on social media platforms. CM Yogi has asked the Director-General of Police to submit a detailed report within the next 24 hours.

A purported video surfaced yesterday in which a man could be heard speaking to the Circle Officer of Lucknow cantonment Beenu Singh and handing over the phone to the UP minister. Swati Singh could be then heard instructing the officer to drop charges against Ansal Builders alleging that fake cases were filed against the company.

The police are currently investigating to verify the authenticity of the audio.

On September 29, the Vice-Chairman of real estate group Ansal Developers Pranav Ansal was detained from Delhi’s IGI Airport in connection with criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery. Ansal was on his way to London when the Immigration Department officials at the airport arrested him.

This is, however, not the first time Swati Singh has been caught in trouble. Previously, the UP minister was hauled up after inaugurating a beer shop in Gomti Nagar in Lucknow.