Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday unveiled the new population policy 2021-30, on the occasion of World Population Day. As he unveiled the policy, the chief minister said that bringing the bill is necessary to control and stabilize the population to promote sustainable development with more equitable distribution. He also underlined the need or creating awareness among the people on this issue.Also Read - UP Population Control Bill: No Govt Jobs, No Incentives For Those With More Than 2 Kids | Key Points

“Increasing population can be a hurdle in way of development. Every community has been taken care of in Population Policy 2021-2030,” Yogi Adityanath said as he unveiled the state’s Population Policy 2021-2030 today.

I am happy to implement state's Population Policy 2021-2030 today: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/oYFvaZQA1W — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2021

All you need to know about UP’s Population Policy:

The proposed policy will aim to increase the accessibility of contraceptive measures issued under the Family Planning Programme and provide a proper system for safe abortion. Efforts will be also made for population stabilization by providing accessible solutions to impotence/infertility and reducing the infant and maternal mortality rate. In the new Population Policy, a target has been set to bring the birth rate to 2.1 per thousand population by 2026 and to 1.9 by 2030. The new policy has an innovative proposal to set up ‘Health Clubs’ in schools with the awareness efforts for population stabilization. While preparing the new population policy, efforts have been made to maintain the – demographic balance in all the communities; easy availability of advanced health facilities, and to bring down the maternal and child mortality rate to the minimum level through proper nutrition. Meanwhile, the State Law Commission has also prepared the draft of the Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization, and Welfare) Bill-2021, on which the public can give suggestions till July 19.

Subsidy & incentives for voluntary sterilization

According to the proposal, parents who limit their family to only two children and are in government service and undergoing voluntary sterilization will be given facilities like two additional increments, promotion, exemption in government housing schemes, increasing employer contribution in PF. There are also provisions to provide exemptions in water, electricity, house tax, home loan, and other such facilities to couples with two children who are not in government jobs. If the law is implemented, then within a year, all government officials, employees, and elected representatives of local bodies will have to give an affidavit that they will not violate this policy. Ration cards would be limited to four units. It is proposed in the draft that the election can be cancelled if the rules are broken. The single child will get preference in admission in all educational institutions including but not limited to the Indian Institute of Management and All India Institute of Management Science. Free education up to graduation level, scholarship for higher studies in case of a girl child and preference to the single child in government jobs are other benefits which couples with a single child will receive.

