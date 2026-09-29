Yogi Adityanath’s Diwali Gift: UP government plans to give relief to power consumers, electricity bills likely to fall by…

Under the Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) mechanism, the reduction in the fuel surcharge for July is expected to provide relief to around 3.73 crore consumers across all categories. The benefit will be reflected in their October electricity bills, based on their power consumption in September.

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Electricity consumers in Uttar Pradesh may get relief on their power bills in October. Consumers who paid 10 percent higher electricity bills in June saw a 4.43 percent reduction in July, 2.92 percent in August, and a record 7.93 percent reduction in September. Now, their bills could fall by more than 5 percent in October as well.

Under the Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) mechanism, the reduction in the fuel surcharge for July is expected to benefit around 3.73 crore consumers across all categories in their October bills, based on September’s electricity consumption. The Power Corporation management is preparing to issue an order in this regard soon.

Here are some of the key details:

In June, consumers are set to receive some relief on their electricity bills for the fourth consecutive month

This comes following the Electricity Regulatory Commission’s tough stance against the hefty 10 percent fuel surcharge being levied.

It is worth noting that in June, the corporation had charged consumers an additional 10 percent surcharge to recover Rs 1,610 crore, including past dues.

After collecting the 10% surcharge from consumers in June, the corporation management was preparing to impose the same 10% surcharge in July.

Before it could do so, the commission expressed displeasure over the inclusion of past dues in the surcharge, termed the move incorrect, and issued an order accordingly.

The commission had stated that the surcharge would be determined solely on the basis of the actual cost of power purchase and transmission charges. It cannot include the payment or adjustment of dues from any other month.

This is why consumers have been paying lower electricity bills consistently since July. Awadhesh Verma, president of the Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Consumer Council, said that greater transparency in the FPPCA calculation is now ensuring that consumers receive its benefits in a timely manner as mandated by law.

Uproar over SIR unfortunate, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Congress party and its allies of weakening democratic institutions for political interests and said they should apologise to the nation for their criticism of the Election Commission and the SIR.

He termed the recent statements by the opposition parties on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls “extremely irresponsible”.

The chief minister’s remarks follow the demand by Congress and several other parties and organisations for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar after a recent investigation by The Indian Express claimed that two election commissioners formally objected at least 14 times over a 10-month period to the poll panel’s handling of the SIR process.

Addressing reporters at his residence here, Adityanath said, “Congress and its allies should apologise to the constitutional institutions of the country and to the people for their actions.”