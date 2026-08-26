Masterstroke by Yogi Adityanath as UP government set to give free tablets to over 2 million youths

Under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme, eligible youth pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, skill development, and other educational and training programmes will benefit from the initiative.

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New Delhi: In a major development, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh is all set to give tablets to over 2.5 million youths in the state. According to the reports, the proposal to purchase 2.5 million tablets under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Purchase orders will be issued to the institutions selected through the tender process for supplying the tablets. Eligible youths will be provided these tablets free of cost.

In the morning on Tuesday, the Chief Minister announced at a job appointment letter distribution programme that one million jobs would be provided within six months. In the evening, the cabinet meeting approved several decisions concerning young people. The internship allowance for medical students was also increased by more than double.

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Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme:

Under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme, eligible youth pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, skill development, and other educational and training programmes will benefit from the initiative.

Here are some of the key details:

The distribution of tablets will increase the use of digital resources during training and help strengthen the employability skills of young people.

The Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme has been implemented for five years.

For the financial year 2026–27, a budget provision of Rs 2,374.60 crore has been made for the scheme.

Each tablet will be purchased at a cost of around Rs 17,000.

The government has so far distributed around 60 lakh tablets and smartphones to eligible youth.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that registered youth associated with higher education, technical education, health education, skill development training, and ITIs have also been included under the scheme.