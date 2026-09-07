Big step by Yogi government as UP set to make major changes to property tax system; all services to be shifted to ‘e-Nagar Seva’ portal

Currently, services such as trade licences, other registrations and tax payments are already being handled through the e-Nagar Seva portal.

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: In a significant development, the process for assessing and paying property tax has been changed across all urban local bodies in Uttar Pradesh. It is important to note that the changes will be made to the processes for water tax, sewer tax and property mutation. Until now, municipal corporations, municipalities and nagar panchayats have been using separate software for house tax assessment and bill payments. Notably, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation operates through the water tax, sewer tax and property mutation (NIC), while other urban local bodies use NIC-linked software for everything from property tax assessment to bill payments.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government issued an order directing urban local bodies to discontinue their separate online property tax systems. Under the new order, the government’s e-Nagar Seva portal will be used for the process.

Here are some of the key details:

The process of transferring property tax-related data from all urban local bodies has begun and may take 10 to 15 days.

Currently, services such as trade licences, other registrations and tax payments are already being handled through the e-Nagar Seva portal.

The move is aimed at bringing all such services onto the government portal and making the system more transparent.

It will also reduce the possibility of data leaks.

Records to Be Transferred Immediately

Anuj Kumar Jha, in an order issued on September 4, asked all municipal commissioners and executive officers of municipalities and nagar panchayats, urban local bodies to discontinue their separate online property tax software.

The order states that all relevant records, data and service-related information should be transferred and operated through the integrated e-Nagar Seva portal. Citizens should also be made aware that they will have to use the integrated e-Nagar Seva portal for these services.

Emerging technologies opening new opportunities in education, healthcare: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday batted for artificial intelligence (AI) literacy, saying emerging technologies were opening up new opportunities in education, healthcare, agriculture, industry and employment.

Education, he said, should not be limited to teaching children how to read and write but should also impart knowledge, values, discipline, confidence and an understanding that gives their lives the right direction.

“Today, technology is rapidly changing our lives. In such a situation, along with digital literacy, AI literacy is also the need of the hour,” the chief minister said in an open letter to people ahead of International Literacy Day on September 8.

“AI, deep-tech and emerging technologies are opening up new opportunities in education, health, agriculture, industry and employment,” he said on X. Adityanath said his government was integrating traditional knowledge with modern science, technology, innovation and skills.