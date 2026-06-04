Big step by Yogi Adityanath: 1,725 air-conditioned electric buses to run across 18 cities; UP government to provide Rs 35-40 lakh subsidy per bus

Sharing details of the Cabinet decisions, A.K. Sharma said that a total of 25 proposals were presented at the Cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence, of which 24 received approval.

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has taken a major decision towards modernizing and making public transport environmentally friendly in the state. At the Cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister, a proposal to operate 1,725 air-conditioned electric buses under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model across 18 major cities was approved.

It is important to note that the scheme, which will be implemented with private sector participation, is expected to reduce the government’s financial burden while providing passengers with better, timely, and technology-driven public transport services in urban areas.

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Sharing details of the Cabinet decisions, A.K. Sharma said that a total of 25 proposals were presented at the Cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence, of which 24 received approval. He further added that the buses will be operated not only in the 17 municipal corporation cities but also in Noida.

He also said that the Urban Transport Directorate, established under the Urban Development Department, is responsible for the operation and monitoring of city bus services across the state. At present, 743 electric buses are operating in 15 municipal corporation areas of Uttar Pradesh, of which 700 are already running under the GCC model.

Number of E-Buses to be Operated in Each City

Agra – 100

Mathura-Vrindavan – 50

Aligarh – 25

Firozabad – 25

Ghaziabad – 100

Meerut – 100

Shahjahanpur – 25

Bareilly – 25

Moradabad – 25

Saharanpur – 25

Noida – 100

Varanasi – 250

Ayodhya – 50

Lucknow – 300

Gorakhpur – 150

Kanpur – 300

Prayagraj – 50

Jhansi – 25

The government has now decided to expand this system by operating a total of 1,725 air-conditioned electric buses in Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura-Vrindavan, Meerut, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Shahjahanpur, Saharanpur, Varanasi, and Noida (including Jewar).

Here are some of the key details:

Under the scheme, 9-meter and 12-meter-long buses will be deployed on various routes.

These buses will be operated for 12 years from the date of commencement of commercial services.

Under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model, the entire responsibility for procuring buses, setting up charging stations and chargers, hiring drivers and technical staff, operating the buses, and maintaining them will rest with the private operator.

The government will pay the operator operation and maintenance charges based on predefined performance standards.

To encourage private participation, the government has decided to provide a subsidy of ₹40 lakh per 12-meter electric bus and ₹35 lakh per 9-meter electric bus.

The land required for the construction of bus depots will be provided free of cost by the respective municipal corporations and the Noida Authority.