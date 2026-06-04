Big step by Yogi Adityanath: 1,725 air-conditioned electric buses to run across 18 cities; UP government to provide Rs 35-40 lakh subsidy per bus

New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has taken a major decision towards modernizing and making public transport environmentally friendly in the state. At the Cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister, a proposal to operate 1,725 air-conditioned electric buses under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model across 18 major cities was approved.
It is important to note that the scheme, which will be implemented with private sector participation, is expected to reduce the government’s financial burden while providing passengers with better, timely, and technology-driven public transport services in urban areas.
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Sharing details of the Cabinet decisions, A.K. Sharma said that a total of 25 proposals were presented at the Cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence, of which 24 received approval. He further added that the buses will be operated not only in the 17 municipal corporation cities but also in Noida.
He also said that the Urban Transport Directorate, established under the Urban Development Department, is responsible for the operation and monitoring of city bus services across the state. At present, 743 electric buses are operating in 15 municipal corporation areas of Uttar Pradesh, of which 700 are already running under the GCC model.
The government has now decided to expand this system by operating a total of 1,725 air-conditioned electric buses in Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura-Vrindavan, Meerut, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Shahjahanpur, Saharanpur, Varanasi, and Noida (including Jewar).
The land required for the construction of bus depots will be provided free of cost by the respective municipal corporations and the Noida Authority.
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