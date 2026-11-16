Major relief for house tax defaulters in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi government extends OTS scheme deadline by…

Under the scheme, property owners can get a complete waiver of interest and surcharges by clearing their outstanding principal dues as of April 1, 2026.

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Yogi government has decided to extend the deadline for its One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for property tax defaulters by one month. It is important to note that the defaulters can now apply under the scheme until December 14. Meanwhile, the deadline for depositing the prescribed amount to settle outstanding dues has also been extended from December 15 to January 15.

The state government has taken this decision in view of public demand and the growing response to the scheme. The extension will provide additional time to property owners who, for various reasons, could not apply or deposit their outstanding dues within the earlier deadline.

The OTS scheme will cover outstanding property tax dues payable to municipal corporations, as well as pending water tax, sewer tax and water charges under the Jal Kal Department.

Here are some of the key details:

Under the scheme, property owners can avail themselves of a waiver on interest and surcharges by paying the entire outstanding principal amount due as of April 1, 2026.

To make the process convenient, municipal corporations have provided both online and offline application facilities.

Defaulters can apply for the OTS scheme from the comfort of their homes through the online portal.

To do so, they need to select the ‘Apply Online’ option on the website and choose the Municipal Corporation as their urban local body.

Defaulters must log in using their mobile number and a One-Time Password (OTP)

Enter the property ID, the applicant’s name, and other necessary property-related details, and submit the application.

Applicants can also track the status of their applications through the portal.

BJP denies 209 candidates list for 2027 UP Assembly polls:

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP has dismissed reports claiming that it has shortlisted 209 candidates for the 2027 Assembly elections and forwarded their names to the party’s central leadership for approval. The party has described the claims as “completely false, baseless, imaginary and fabricated”.

In a joint statement issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, the party clarified that neither the state leadership nor the organisation had prepared any such list or sent it to the central leadership in Delhi. It also maintained that the formal process of selecting candidates for the Assembly elections had not yet commenced.

The party said misleading reports about the purported shortlist were creating unnecessary confusion among its workers and appealed to party functionaries and the public not to rely on unverified information. It urged them to consider only announcements made through the BJP’s official channels as authentic.