Masterstroke by Yogi Adityanath ahead of UP Assembly Election, decides to increase honorarium for THESE employees, slams oppositions for...

New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced an increase in the honorarium for ASHA and Anganwadi workers. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while speaking in the Legislative Council on Monday during the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address. Experts are of the opinion that the decision will play a pivotal role in the upcoming assembly polls. In recent days, he had also announced an increase in pension amounts for the elderly, persons with disabilities, and destitute widows in the Assembly.

While addressing the Legislative Council, the chief minister said that the first condition for development is the ‘rule of law,’ and the government has worked firmly to ensure it. He added that the state has now transformed from a ‘fear zone’ into a ‘faith zone.’ Instead of riots, festival and temple economies are now developing rapidly.

Launching a scathing attack against the opposition, Yogi Adityanath advised the Samajwadi Party to take a lesson from the Congress. He further said that the Congress has been reduced to having no presence in the Legislative Council. He remarked that if the Samajwadi Party also wishes to be wiped out from both the Assembly and the Council, it may continue with baseless rhetoric and insulting great personalities.

On the issue of Vande Mataram, Yogi targeted the Congress and the Samajwadi Party in the Legislative Council, reiterating that living in India and refusing to sing the national song will not be tolerated.

“Opposition Behaved Improperly with the Governor,” says CM Yogi

Slamming the opposition party for behaving indecently during the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Governor is the constitutional head of the state and by doing such behavior, the opposition has shown disrespect toward all key figures associated with the constitutional framework.

CM Yogi Adityanath also added that it is their responsibility to avoid any conduct that could mislead future generations, but expecting such restraint from the Opposition is futile. He said that in the past nine years, the state has journeyed from crime to discipline, from curfews to the rule of law, from unrest to celebration, from problems to solutions, and from distrust to self-confidence.

Referring to police reforms, he said that no communal riots have occurred in the state since 2017. Uttar Pradesh is now moving forward as a revenue-surplus and festive state.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world’s largest AI Impact Summit in Delhi. As the world rapidly advances toward emerging technologies, India too is moving ahead with a visionary strategy. In line with this national outlook, Uttar Pradesh has established itself as a foundation of transformation over the past nine years.

