New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a historic victory in the Uttar Pradesh elections and said that he will take the state to greater heights of development. Adityanath met PM Modi at the latter’s residence in the national capital today.Also Read - Yogi Adityanath To Meet PM Modi In Delhi Tomorrow, Swearing-In Ceremony Likely After Holi

“Today I met Yogi Adityanath. Congratulated him on the historic victory in the Uttar Pradesh elections. In the last 5 years, he has worked tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of the people. I am sure that in the years to come, he will take the state to greater heights of development,” PM Modi tweeted. Also Read - PM Modi Seeks Blessings, Enjoys Food With Mother After Big Win in Assembly Polls

Also Read - Cleanliness, Ease of Business, Law & Order Major Reasons Behind Yogi Govt's Return To Power: Survey

The Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for proving time and guidance.

“The world’s most popular politician, the architect of ‘self-reliant India’, the dreamer of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’, had a warm meeting with the respected Prime Minister in New Delhi today. Heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister for providing time and guidance from his hectic routine!” Adityanath said in a tweet.

Adityanath also met party president JP Nadda at the latter’s residence in Delhi. Earlier in the day, Adityanath met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the latter’s residence.

The Chief Minister is on a two-day visit to the national capital. Notably, this is Adityanath’s first visit to the national capital after the BJP won the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.